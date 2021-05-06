Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Makes New $308,000 Investment in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FATE. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FATE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $77.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.67. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058. Corporate insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

