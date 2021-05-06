Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at $39,718,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,249,000 after buying an additional 211,528 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allakos in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,504,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Allakos by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allakos by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total transaction of $2,422,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 20,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total transaction of $2,509,008.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,460 shares of company stock worth $28,807,367. 44.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALLK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $101.12 on Thursday. Allakos Inc. has a one year low of $57.92 and a one year high of $157.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

