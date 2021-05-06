Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 288 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,334,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $603.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $273.76 and a twelve month high of $657.86. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $606.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.65.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $9.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $2.25. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 29.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

