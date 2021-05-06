Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,834,762 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,338,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,182 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,013,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,636 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $616,575,000 after acquiring an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $573,541,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 723,121 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $267,555,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.83, for a total transaction of $1,607,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,060,387.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock worth $5,564,046 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.42 and a 1 year high of $555.77. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.78, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.33.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

