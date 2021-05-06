Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 482.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,618 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total value of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $378.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.78, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $381.33. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $260.42 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

