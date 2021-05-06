Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$37.75 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil to C$40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$33.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.93.

Imperial Oil stock opened at C$37.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$27.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$14.86 and a 1 year high of C$37.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.33.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -50.49%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

