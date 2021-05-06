Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Get Impinj alerts:

NASDAQ:PI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 8,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,452. Impinj has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.69 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Impinj by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Impinj by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Impinj by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 37,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.