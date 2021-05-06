Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.63.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Impinj has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $79.05. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Impinj by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Impinj during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

