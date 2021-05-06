Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 76.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,067. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 12,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $76,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Msd Capital L. P sold 12,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $45,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,271 shares of company stock valued at $581,591 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to accelerate its clients' production profiles and cash flows from their technically demanding and economically impactful oil and gas properties in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale.

