Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

