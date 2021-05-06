Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on May 6th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14 and a beta of 0.96. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.