Independent Oil and Gas (LON:IOG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.79

Independent Oil and Gas plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.79 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 22.50 ($0.29). Independent Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 22.50 ($0.29), with a volume of 256,672 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £108.04 million and a PE ratio of -5.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51.

Independent Oil and Gas Company Profile (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

