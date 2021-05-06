Indexed Finance (NDX) Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $7.12 million and $71,931.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $8.33 or 0.00014603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Indexed Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00281018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $659.12 or 0.01155097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.74 or 0.00746107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,148.84 or 1.00152554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Indexed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Indexed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.