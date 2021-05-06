Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.30 ($49.76) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.95 ($44.65).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

