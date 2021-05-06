Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Issues Earnings Results

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $330.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Infinera updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.57. 71,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,234. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.51.

In other Infinera news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 35,065 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $344,338.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 419,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $4,214,748.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,609 shares of company stock valued at $4,751,901 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.14.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

