InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

InfuSystem stock opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.63 million, a PE ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.92. InfuSystem has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $24.71 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 7.91%.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $61,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $205,809.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 963,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,089,000 after buying an additional 228,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 801,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of InfuSystem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment (DME) Services. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

