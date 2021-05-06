Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) PT Raised to $110.00

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $86.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $89.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.