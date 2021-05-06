Ink Hits Market Cap of $1.12 Million (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 6th. Ink has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $3,603.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ink has traded down 17.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00074763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.71 or 0.00273650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004006 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $657.87 or 0.01171168 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030633 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.46 or 0.00780562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,101.57 or 0.99874467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.