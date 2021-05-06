Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 108.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,806 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,864,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $173.07 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 458.27, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.12.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $37.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.85 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 214,284 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $61,125.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 53,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on IIPR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $177.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

