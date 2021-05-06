Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Inogen updated its Q1 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $66.02. The company had a trading volume of 128,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,597. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -733.47 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 14,765 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $709,310.60. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $975,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,852.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,707 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,568 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

