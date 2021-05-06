Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.78

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.78 and traded as high as C$10.08. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 29,730 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$320.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96.

About Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

