Insider Buying: PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PQG opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. PQ Group Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.49. PQ Group had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. PQ Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PQ Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PQG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PQ Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

