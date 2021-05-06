Insider Buying: Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) Insider Buys 127,778 Shares of Stock

Scout Security Limited (ASX:SCT) insider Hersh Majteles purchased 127,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,222.24 ($7,301.60).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
About Scout Security
Scout Security Limited provides home security systems and services in the United States. The company's products include hub that connects sensors and Scout's integrations; door panel, which monitors the opening and closing of door, houses a loud siren to deter intruders, and equipped with an RFID reader so one can arm and disarm system without a phone; and motion sensor that monitors room with one sensor for monitoring critical paths through a house; and access sensor, which detects opening and closing of windows, doors, cabinets, and safes.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Scout Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.