Insider Selling: Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACEL opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACEL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.58.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

