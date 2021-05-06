Insider Selling: Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,007.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

PLAN opened at $55.19 on Thursday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $86.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of -51.10 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLAN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 27.8% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

