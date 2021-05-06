Insider Selling: Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Sells $39,886.00 in Stock

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 1,813 shares of Capital Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $39,886.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, March 12th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 13,600 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $272,952.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of Capital Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $61,680.00.

CBNK opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

