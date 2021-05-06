Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Sells 5,300 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $411,174.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $79.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.85. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.03 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.79%.

CBSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

