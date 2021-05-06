Insider Selling: Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Sells 15,276 Shares of Stock

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) CEO Jason Harvison sold 15,276 shares of Elevate Credit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $55,299.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,772.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Harvison also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of Elevate Credit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48.

Shares of NYSE:ELVT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 727,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,939. The firm has a market cap of $132.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.52. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 31.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.87.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Elevate Credit by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 13,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,353,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 29.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.