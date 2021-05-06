Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Sells 14,374 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Director Arve Hanstveit sold 14,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $318,527.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 924,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,492,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Arve Hanstveit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Arve Hanstveit sold 9,426 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $207,372.00.

On Friday, March 12th, Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $425,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ERII opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.12 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

