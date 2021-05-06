Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 459 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total value of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $184.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Etsy from $155.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

