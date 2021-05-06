Insider Selling: Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Sells 7,768 Shares of Stock

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FWRD traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.39. The stock had a trading volume of 230,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $98.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.80 and its 200 day moving average is $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FWRD shares. Raymond James raised shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

