Insider Selling: Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director Sells 2,214 Shares of Stock

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,371,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after acquiring an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,103,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,803 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,977,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,135,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,116,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.