Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares in the company, valued at $87,257,196.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OSH opened at $58.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.54.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

