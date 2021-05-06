Insider Selling: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $192,323.66 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Jack C. Sheppard, Jr. sold 9,167 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $192,323.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,204.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PKBK opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKBK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parke Bancorp by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

