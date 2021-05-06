Insider Selling: Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $39,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RPD traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 876,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,022. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $44.23 and a one year high of $94.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.77 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.60.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,395,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,331,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,025,000 after buying an additional 60,796 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,818 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,933,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 896,800 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

