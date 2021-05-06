Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Sells $614,300.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,886.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.79% and a negative net margin of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Silk Road Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Silk Road Medical by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

