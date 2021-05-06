Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells $43,296.72 in Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $43,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $86,040.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $85,560.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,874 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $78,619.02.

On Monday, April 26th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $86,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $85,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $84,840.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $67,100.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $71,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $70,800.00.

Shares of LOV stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Spark Networks SE has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOV. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Spark Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 282.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the last quarter.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

