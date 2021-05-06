Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells 18,715 Shares of Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55.

On Monday, March 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65.

SLF opened at C$67.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a quick ratio of 12.45 and a current ratio of 13.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.48. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$44.06 and a twelve month high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

