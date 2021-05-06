Insider Selling: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TBI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.81. 158,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,324. The stock has a market cap of $986.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.70. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. TrueBlue’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TBI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.