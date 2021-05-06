Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Gap Down to $101.60

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $101.60, but opened at $93.57. Insight Enterprises shares last traded at $92.35, with a volume of 3,875 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day moving average of $81.33.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

