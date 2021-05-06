Insured Finance (INFI) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.31 Million

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 6th. During the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a market capitalization of $4.31 million and approximately $235,581.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00073500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00270351 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $682.86 or 0.01199489 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00031009 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.12 or 0.00792419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,913.72 or 0.99973336 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,339,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

