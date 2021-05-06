Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,710 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.0% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 753,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,046,336. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.54. The company has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

