Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) & First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Head-To-Head Survey

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 28.10% 29.44% 15.70% First Solar 6.38% 9.49% 6.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Intel and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 12 11 13 0 2.03 First Solar 4 8 6 0 2.11

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $63.55, indicating a potential upside of 11.76%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $92.47, indicating a potential upside of 25.47%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Intel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intel and First Solar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $71.97 billion 3.19 $21.05 billion $4.87 11.67 First Solar $3.06 billion 2.54 -$114.93 million $1.48 49.45

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Intel has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Intel beats First Solar on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. The company also provides Internet of Things products, including high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications; and computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, data analysis, localization, mapping, and driving policy technology. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, and cloud service providers. Intel Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

