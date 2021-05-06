Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on IDN. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

IDN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 8,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,638. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 million, a P/E ratio of -201.50 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 244.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

