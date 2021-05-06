Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT Lowered to $16.00

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $2.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.94. 53,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,589. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.29. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by $0.31. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju bought 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,616.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,956,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,321,000 after buying an additional 447,294 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 437,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 192,300 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 371,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 56,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

