InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDCC traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.54. 5,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,236. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $51.31 and a twelve month high of $74.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 212.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. InterDigital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

