Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,204.00

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.80) and last traded at GBX 2,150 ($28.09), with a volume of 64483 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,186 ($28.56).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.65) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,742.33 ($22.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,974.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,743.66. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,884 ($24.61) per share, with a total value of £37,623.48 ($49,155.32).

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

