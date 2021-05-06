International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.74. The stock had a trading volume of 207,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,464,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.37. The company has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

