International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $144.58, with a volume of 1492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $145.50.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.40.

The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,573,000 after purchasing an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $322,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,792 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

