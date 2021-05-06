International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the March 31st total of 260,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International General Insurance stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. International General Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International General Insurance stock. Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International General Insurance

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

