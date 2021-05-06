International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Trading Down 8.7%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.22 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 5,485 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 173,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.00 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in International Money Express by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in International Money Express in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 406.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

